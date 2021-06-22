Fernando Tatis Jr. left pitcher with the ball in hand after starting the engines

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. left a pitcher out of options thanks to the speed of his legs from home plate to start at MLB.

Through the game of the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fernando Tatis Jr. he reached base about four times thanks to two hits and two walks, managed to score two runs.

In the eighth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit a slow roll in his favor towards the pitcher, who was not a bit careless and when he blinked, the 22-year-old was already inches from the starting line, so it was not necessary to make the shot in the MLB.

Here the video:

Fernando Tatis Jr. is in overdrive mode pic.twitter.com/f9q7KZhXrc – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 22, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. is in overdrive mode pic.twitter.com/f9q7KZhXrc – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 22, 2021

These things make Fernando Tatis Jr a better player, because there is nothing he cannot do, although he has had problems with his defense this season in each game he looks better defensively after a horrendous start where he is still leader of errors in the entire MLB.

Once again the importance of running at full steam is demonstrated no matter how easy, soft or insignificant the hit is.