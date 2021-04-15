Fernando Tatis Jr. is back this week! Manager Jayce Tingler confirms it



Tatis Jr could slightly change aspects of his game.

Photo: Denis Poroy / Getty Images

Friday April 16, that is the date that the San Diego Padres manage for the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. back in action. After sustaining a slight labrum tear and being placed on the disabled list for 10 days, manager Jayce Tingler hopes to see Tatis Jr. at the start of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, current MLB champions.

‘El Niño’ has been participating in batting practice normally and has had no restrictions when it comes to participating in game activities.

https://t.co/Rl1CgnscUw We could see Fernando Tatis Jr. back on Friday. What remains to be determined is whether the #Parents will try to modify their style, to avoid further injuries … – David Venn (@DavidVennMLB) April 14, 2021

Will they change Tatis Jr’s style of play?

Let’s remember that it was an extended swing that injured the Dominican. Therefore, the San Diego Padres medical team and coach Tingler have been discussing with him some of the most dangerous plays that they have detected in his game, and that if he continues to make, they could lead to injury again.

The main changes that Tatis could make are two: finishing the swing with his two hands, and not just extending his left arm; and the way in which he slides when running the bases.

The Padres are not expecting to force him into anything, they will simply coach Fernando Tatis Jr. aiming to minimize the potential risks the game naturally has, especially his game, and rely on shortstop’s quick learning ability to reduce danger.

Fortunately we didn’t have to wait long. This week the antics of ‘El Niño’ are back.