Fernando Tatis Jr. homered off compatriot Johnny Cueto

The Dominican of the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr, he hit his eighth home run of the season before the shipments of his compatriot in the MLB.

In the second game of the series between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants, Tatis Jr punished his compatriot Johnny Cueto with a home run of two races in full MLB.

East home run he covered a distance of 456 feet, one of the longest of his career in the majors.

Now the nicknamed child of the Dominican Republic, he is hitting 243. with 9 homers, 14 RBIs, 7 stolen bases and 23 hits.

Things are starting to go well for the 340 million man, hitting 4-2 with two stolen bases on Saturday, now going 5-2 with a home run and two RBIs in the majors.