Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in the clutch against an Astros compatriot

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. connected a home run beastly to tie the game against the Houston Astros in the MLB.

After running out three at-bats without producing, the Dominican punished an 80-mile slider who was too high for his compatriot Cristian Javier. The ball hit the left field wall at Minute Park.

Now Fernando Tatis Jr. he has 14 home runs, is hitting 302 with 31 RBIs. Plus, he’s leading the National League in stolen bases and tied for the lead.

Saying home run it traveled a distance of 408 feet and came out 104 miles.

If the San Diego Padres campcoroto manages to continue at that rate, then Fernando Tatis Jr. would be securing his first all-star game in his third season at the MLB.

Despite many setbacks due to the coronavirus and an injury to his left shoulder, things are going well for Fernando Tatis Jr, leader in stolen bases in the National with a total of 11, co-leader of home runs and batting above 300.