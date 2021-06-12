Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and tied with Ronald Acuña Jr

The Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a huge home run against the shipments of Marcus Stroman to tie with Ronald Acuña Jr. for the lead in home runs in the National League of the MLB.

Through the second game of the second series between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, Fernando Tatis Jr. ended the offensive slump he had against Marcus Stroman’s newcomers, adding his 18th home run of the season from about 408 feet and 105 miles away.

Stroman had been a difficult opponent for Tatis Jr. since the last series where the Dominican could not do him any offensive damage, this is the first hit he has achieved in this confrontation in the MLB 2021.

Here the video:

Now the Dominican is hitting 277. with 18 homers, 40 RBIs. So far Ronald Acuña Jr, Jacob Degrom and Fernando Tatis Jr. aim to be the most valuable players of the MLB 2021 season for the National League.

There is no doubt that the things that these young people are doing are incredible, the Juniors are unbearable without forgetting players like Juan Soto who are not ordinary.

Tatis Jr. became the third SS to hit 57 home runs in a span of 191 games, the other two being Alex Rodriguez and Ernie Banks.

More than 50% of the eyes of Fernando Tatis have been with empty bases, that is why he is not among the leaders of RBIs this season, but brings a difference of 12 with the leader of the entire MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr.