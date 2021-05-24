Fernando Tatis Jr. hits grand slam against Seattle Mariners

One home run wasn’t enough to Fernando Tatis Jr. Sunday against the Sailors, since, the superstar of the MLB hit another but made it a grand slam in the seventh in the game between Fathers Y Sailors.

The hit came out of the Fernando Tatis Jr. to 111.8 mph and traveled 447 feet to left center field, putting San Diego up 8-1. The Padres’ team player is still on after returning from the Health protocols of the MLB by Coronavirus.

Here the video:

Although the Dominican had a slow start this season of the MLBHe already has his average above .300, .309 to be exact, accompanied by 13 homers, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, having an excellent season.

The shortstop is asserting the incredible $ 340 million contract he signed with the San Diego Padres before the regular season began.