Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the longest home run of his MLB career

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. connected what was his first home run of the 2021 season in the MLB–Big leagues.

In addition to being the first home run of the season and after signing the mega-extension of 340 million, this has been the home run longest he has connected during his time in the majors.

After a bad start to the season on both sides of the pitch, Fernando Tatis Jr. hints that his offense finally woke up after hitting a huge home run 465 feet down the left field of Petco Park in the MLB.

The victim of Fernando Tatis Jr. this time it was veteran Chris Devenski. Here the video:

Fernando Tatis Jr. making himself feel BIG.

Fernando Tatis JR. premiered in the campaign in the home run department. In the defeat of Padres against Dbacks, the Dominican put "Doña Blanca" to fly for 465 FT.

Now the Dominican is hitting 188 and has missed 85% of the at-bats he has taken this season from the Big leagues.