Fernando Tatis Jr. hit home run number 20 of the season and is a leader in the National

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run of two runs against the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

Through the game of the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr drove in two runs with a single swing and thus add his home run number 20 of the season MLB 2021.

Here the video:

Now the Dominican is hitting 278. with 46 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

The San Diego Padres have to win the game every time the 340 millionth Dominican hits home run in the MLB.

Unfortunately the Colorado Rockies will have to live the same nightmare of Fernando Tatis Jr for multiple more years in the majors.

He became the second player of the season to hit 20 home runs, the first was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Now the “Niño” is two home runs away from Ronald Acuña Jr, further behind the leadership in the National League.

Now the shortstop is the second leading net home run in the league. MLB and the leader of the National League, chasing his countryman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With each hit the San Diego Padres see how their player justifies the millions, a contract was that a thousand times criticized in the MLB.