Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a superb home run off Clayton Kershaw

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. released two beasts home runs before the shipments of veteran Clayton Kershaw in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

After several games where he did not stand out offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. came out of his bad streak against the shipments of Clayton Kershaw, who had never been able to connect home run or propel you into a career.

The San Diego Padres led the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 with two solo home runs by Fernando Tatis Jr, the first ran a distance of 431 feet and went out 113.4 miles, while the second

Today April 23, it was 22 years since the father of Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit two grand slams in the same inning and at Dodger Stadium itself, where his son recently hit two solo homers.

Tatis Jr. is now the first road player with four home runs at Dodger Stadium before his 22nd birthday.

This is the world of Fernando Tatis Jr.

22 years to the day Fernando Tatis Sr. hit 2 grand grand slams in the 3rd inning at Dodger Stadium, Fernando Tatis Jr. goes deep in the 3rd inning at Dodger Stadium. Baseball is the best.

Now the second highest paid Latino in the history of the MLB he’s hitting 196. with four homers and five RBIs so far this season, taking into account he’s been off the field for multiple days in a row due to injury.