Fernando Tatis Jr. had a tremendous clash with Jorge Mateo in search of a fly ball

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. had a tremendous clash with his compatriot in search of catching a fly ball in full MLB.

As often happens in baseball, two defensive teammates in search of the same goal often collide their bodies and cause severe injuries, just as they usually leave without injuries and continue in the game of the MLB 2021.

Luckily they both got off the field and continued playing in the second game of the season for the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. He fell on top of Jorge Mateo, the one who could have been the most affected was Jorge Mateo.

It is clear how fans of the San Diego Padres were a little intrigued to see their man of 340 million in the MLB falling to the ground and getting up with discomfort in one leg.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jorge Mateo with a pretty solid collision pic.twitter.com/OOmbEuDjBr – I_HATE_WHITEMEN (@IWhitemen) April 3, 2021

After the game they were both examined and neither has annoyances that limit them to continue playing in the next matches of the Big leagues.