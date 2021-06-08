Fernando Tatis Jr. goes for a little seen record that has not been achieved since 1932

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. is heading to an incredible record that has not been present in the MLB.

Despite Fernando Tatis Jr. He has missed 18 games this season, he is tied for the home run lead with Ronald Acuna Jr. and tied with Trea Turner for the stolen bases lead, not for those injuries and the coronavirus, the Dominican went even further.

The last time a player led the National League in stolen bases and home runs was Chuck Klein with the Philadelphia Phillies when he hit 38 home runs with 20 stolen bases in the MLB 1932.

The last player to come close to achieving that record was Matt Kemp, when he led the National League in home runs and tied for stolen bases in 2011.

Why is it such a good prognosis?

Well, in his rookie season. Fernando Tatis Jr He only had 16 stolen bases in 84 games, and in 2019 he only stole 11 in 59 games. In this current season he already has 13 in 43 games, which says that each season is better in that regard and not to mention the number of home runs.

