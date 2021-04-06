Fernando Tatis Jr. forced out of the game after severe injury

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. had to leave the game against the Cubs after swinging and presenting an apparent injury on the MLB 2021.

Fernando Tatis Jr.. he has been dealing for a long time with a pain in his left shoulder, at the beginning of Spting Training he suffered an injury to the same shoulder that kept him out of action for a week.

Now he made an extremely aggressive swing and showed a lot of pain, so he was taken out of the game, since he could not continue playing, said the doctors of his team in the MLB.

Here the video;

🚨🚨 Apparent injury to Fernando Tatis Jr. 🚨🚨

Hopefully more information pic.twitter.com/lzjCmj1WYi – Antonio Porqueán (@antoniopuesan) April 6, 2021

Uh oh, Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves Padres game after injuring his left shoulder during an at bat. He was in pain. And yes, left shoulder is what he injured this spring and club said has been hurt before and he has to “manage” it. – Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) April 6, 2021

The San Diego Padres reported that these pains have been coming for a long time and that they have managed to manage them, however, a discomfort of this magnitude has never been seen in Fernando Tatis Jr.

It is expected that next Tuesday he will be subjected to x-rays to determine how serious it can be said injury .