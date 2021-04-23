Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in the lead run and made a key play with an 86-mile shot

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. drove the lead run and made a key play with an 86-mile shot in full swing MLB2021.

Through the game of the San Diego and Los Angeles Padres Dodgers, Fernando Tatis Jr. he went 1 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

In the eighth inning, he hit runners on first and third with no outs, hit a groundout for double play but got Jurickson Profar to score the Padres’ run number three to go up 3-2 against the Angeles Dodgers.

While Jake Cronwnen received a 105-mile line courtesy of a Dodgers rookie in the bottom of the eighth, with the bases loaded and one out, he struggled to dominate the ground and made out at second with a assistance to Fernando Tatis JrThat’s when it released a missile at 86 miles to close the entrance.

This was the fourth fastest shot from second base to first base recorded in the 2021 season of the MLB.

