Fernando Tatis Jr. did what he has never done with the San Diego Padres

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest player to reach multiple figures in the MLB with the San Diego Padres.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 50 home runs, 100, runs scored, 200 hits and 90 extra bases throughout his career in the MLB.

No other player in the history of the San Diego Padres had hit that home run mark, hits.com scored As you were is like in less than 174 games.

Here the report:

Fernando Tatis Jr reached six games with two home runs, equaling Alex Rodriguez’s record for multiple home runs prior to age 23 in the MLB. Next on the list is Venezuelan Gleyber Torres who has a total of 7, if the Dominican does it again, then he ties it and goes for the lead.

In this season of the MLB he’s hitting 300. with 11 home runs, 27 RBIs, 31 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.

Things continue to go well for the Dominican, who had a bad start to the season offensively then came out with a shoulder injury and shortly after was sent to the disabled list for testing positive for coronavirus in the MLB.