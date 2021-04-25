Fernando Tatis Jr. continues his father’s historic performance at Dodger Stadium

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. continues with the tradition of his father in the stadium of Los Angeles Dodgers on the MLB.

On Friday’s day Fernando Tatis Jr. He hit two solo home runs when it was 22 years since his dad hit two bases loaded homers in the same inning against Los Angeles. Dodgers and in the stadium of said team.

However, Fernando Tatis Sr. hit another home run the next day, it’s the same thing that Fernando Tatis Jr. just did for a consecutive day at the MLB.

Here the video and report: