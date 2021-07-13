Fernando Tatis Jr. confirmed his participation in the 2022 Home Run Derby

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. confirmed that he will participate in the Home Run Derby 2022 at Dodgers Stadium in LA MLB.

After seeing how Pete Alonso conquered his second home run festival championship and his countryman Juan Soto was defeated before him, Fernando Tatis Jr.. he looks excited to participate in the coming season.

Fernando Tatis Jr He did not want to participate in the 2021 event because he has a discomfort in his left shoulder which will be operated on in the off season, and for the next season he will be swings without fear and possibly he will face several of his friends such as Ronald Acuna Jr, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, among others.

Tatis jr he will seek to be the sixth Dominican to win the home run competition in the Major Leagues. We are talking about the home run leader among Latinos who are matching with their countrymen’s bull, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Coming for the crown. pic.twitter.com/qupKiFWRfQ – San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 13, 2021