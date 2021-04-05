Fernando Tatis Jr. causing concern with his glove

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to cause problems with his glove at shortstop for the San Diego Padres in the MLB.

In just about four games of the 2021 season, Fernando Tatis Jr. He already adds five errors and three of them are from shooting towards the bases, everything indicates that he has not had a good performance when shooting towards the bases.

In the 2019 season, Tatis Jr made about 18 errors in 83 games, if not one of the worst defensive shortstop in the MLB, and he was programmed to make at least 30 mistakes if he hadn’t been injured.

It should be noted that in the 2020 season he did not commit more than two errors in 60 games, however, he already has four in four games, averaging one error per game in the MLB 2021.

Since his rookie season, the negative quality that stands out most of the San Diego Padres and their star of 340 million has been defense, since, in 2019, he was among the worst defensive shortstops in the Major Leagues.