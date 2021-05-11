Fernando Tatis Jr. and two more Padres players are sent to the disqualified list

The dominican Fernando Tatis Jr was sent to the disabled list along with Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo for violating the health protocols of the MLB.

Prior to the San Diego Padres’ doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, the Padres reported that Fernando Tatis Jr . along with his compatriot Jorge Mateo and the other Jurickson Profar will not be available on the doubleheader for the same reason.

Everything indicates that these three did something that is not in accordance with the health protocol and therefore they were captured. Obviously it is not known when these three will return, but there is no doubt that they are fundamental pieces of their teams, Profar is an outfielder with a very good defense with a timely bat and Mateo with a good defense.

Korean Ha-seo Kim is expected to take over at shortstop and possibly move Tucupita Marcano up to the majors for now.

