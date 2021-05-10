Fernando Tatis Jr. and Javier Báez, increasingly away from the golden glove for the same reason

The two considered most exciting players in the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Javier Báez, are increasingly far from winning the golden glove in 2021.

It is no secret that Tatis Jr.’s glove has been horrible at this start to the season, leading the MLB in mistakes made due to his bad initial shots and some shots that he has not known how to master.

However, the same goes for Javier Baez, who lately has made a lot of mistakes both shooting and with the control of the shots.

Javier Baez Y Fernando Tatis Jr. are leading the MLB In errors committed, the Dominican has 11 and the Puerto Rican has 9. But not only does that make them far from the golden glove, but other shortstop such as Francisco Lidnor, Trevor Story and Brandon Crawford have no more than four errors.

And as if that weren’t enough, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner still hasn’t made a mistake so far this season.

Obviously Tatis Jr. and Baez can also get streaks of not making mistakes and matching those mentioned, however, there is more chance that this will not happen than it does.