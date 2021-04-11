Fernando Tatis Jr. already hits and fields before games

The Dominican of the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. he’s almost back on the field after a productive hit-and-pitch practice in MLB.

According to Bob NIghelay, the San Diego Padres hope that Fernando Tatis Jr. debut before the three-game series they have with the Angeles Dodgers prior to this Friday, April 17, 2020.

Here’s a video where he’s releasing his arms from both shortstop and the batter’s box:

Fernando Tatis Jr. taking batting practice today. pic.twitter.com/MmT3qGyJBs – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) April 11, 2021

Tatis Jr. looking good! (via @ Kpac06

pic.twitter.com/KovDlD698a https://t.co/jADs0Yguxi – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) April 11, 2021

It is expected that Fernando Tatis Jr. He has surgery at the end of the season, so that he was recovered before the 2022 Major League Spring Training, since they do not want to have him out during the regular season.