Fernando Simón’s rapapolvo turns the expert into a ‘trending topic’ at the moment

Fernando Simón got serious this Monday at a press conference and defended the “technical criteria” by which the Interterritorial Health Council recommended a second dose of Pfizer to those under 60 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Health has reported 9,732 cases and 48 deaths from coronavirus since Friday, which is, despite the tragedy of any loss, the best weekend since the summer. Since then no Monday had marked a growth of less than 10,000 positives.

Already in the appearance, the expert has been forceful and has pointed out that “the issue of the second dose has been used in many ways by political groups, by lobbies that have interests and by the media ”.

He also added that this use “does not favor the normal population having the ability to make a clear and impartial decision, as aseptic as possible of factors that should not influence,” said Simón in response to the fact that this group is choosing mostly a second dose of AstraZeneca instead of using Pfizer, as recommended by the Interterritorial Health Council.

Some words that have made Fernando Simón a trending topic in Spain, generating a lot of conversation on Twitter, especially as a result of this tweet from the newspaper ABC.

The expert has denied that this supposes a failure of the Government, since “if it were a failure, it would be of all the autonomous communities”, since the technical decision was adopted by the Interterritorial Council, as well as stressed that it was based on “specific reasons ”Of a technical nature.

On whether there will be enough doses …

