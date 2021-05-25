Fernando Simón reveals what is happening to him now when he goes out on the street

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, responded this Monday at a press conference to a question about his personal life: if they have considered when their work as spokesperson for the coronavirus pandemic will end and if they feel like it for this to happen.

The epidemiologist has confessed that he does “really want” to abandon this routine, which is to talk to the media twice a week and be in the media spotlight permanently.

Simón has also acknowledged that getting back to normal will cost him more than many people because of the public exposure he has had in the last year. The health officer has even confessed that they regularly stop him on the street.

“I hope that people forget a little about me, but it is true that right now, although people are very nice when I go out, it is still a bit tiresome to have to stop regularly to talk to someone,” he acknowledged. .

“The people are very nice and I appreciate it, but sometimes I think twice about going out because I end up not doing what I want to do to entertain myself with many people,” he added.

However, he has offered to keep coming out to speak if it helps to inform the situation: “It has not been so hard and so serious. As long as the focus is on the control of the epidemic and not on me, it’s okay. If my being here helps it to be like that, I’ll be there for as long as it is necessary, but I do feel like quitting ”.

In addition, he has also commented that in a few weeks, in his words, one would have to stop thinking so much about the incidence to do it in the vaccination. “You have to get very high fees. From there, if the evolution of the pa …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.