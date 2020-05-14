Fernando Simón, said this Thursday that the demonstrations “do not have to be the origin of the transmission itself” of the coronavirus and that they cannot be attributed a very large impact without considering other variables. “data-reactid =” 8 “> The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, said this Thursday that the demonstrations“ do not have why be itself the origin of the transmission ”of the coronavirus and that they cannot be attributed a very large impact without considering other variables.

the protests of residents of the Madrid street of Núñez de Balboa. “data-reactid =” 9 “> In his press conference, Simón was asked about the relationship between protests and health after protests by residents of Madrid’s Calle de Núñez de Balboa.

He explained that in street demonstrations it is necessary to assess “the impact on health very carefully” but that “they do not have to be the origin of the transmission itself”.

Simón has argued that it is necessary to “assess associated factors”, although if it is true that there are people together, “they get together with their usual environment on many occasions, not always, and that reduces the risk that these nuclei may transmit outside that area” .

We must also take into account” the real close contact time “:” I do not think that we can attribute to the demonstrations, in pre-epidemic or late periods a very large impact if we do not consider many other variables. “

However, he said that “of course, in the peak period, where there are many infected cases, any social contact, a demonstration, a soccer game, with thousands of people or basketball will pose a significant risk of transmission.”

If there are massive transports of people such as subways and urban buses, they will perhaps have “a greater impact than if there are no such means” and then also “you have to see how people behave in the demonstration.”

Regarding the holding or not of demonstrations, Simón believes that “these are not easy decisions” and that technically they have to be weighed very well with other variables around and very well value the epidemic situation at all times.

Read more