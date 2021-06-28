Fernando Simón predicts when the spread of new variants of the covid will stop

The coronavirus is growing again in Spain. The Delta variant and, especially, the macro-outbreak of students on study trips to Mallorca, have led to a strong rebound in incidence, again above 100, and cases this Monday.

The data worry Health, after months of continuous decline in the transmission curve. “These are important data, which give the wake-up call in which we have to be clear that the groups that are not immunized are at greater risk,” explained Fernando Simón in his press conference.

With regard to the student macro outbreak, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has detailed that more than 5,000 travelers have been identified, of which 1,167 cases and some 20 or 30 secondary cases. In addition, there are 4,796 people in quarantine.

Regarding the risk of new variants that put many countries at risk, Dr. Simón has marked a key point to prevent them from posing a real risk to public health: “We need to vaccinate 70% of the population homogeneously. This will put us in a very good position in the event that hypothetically variants may come that marginally escape immunity “

The virologist recalled that the vaccine against covid-19 reduces the risk of infection by 90%. In this sense, it has been reported that the delta variant is increasing its presence in Spain but is not causing “significant” increases in transmission. In fact, it has reported that this variant represents at the national level between three and four percent of transmission, although it has detailed that there may be variability between the different autonomous communities.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

