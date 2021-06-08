Fernando Simón endorses the vaccine for the national team

06/07/2021

On at 21:38 CEST

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has endorsed this Monday that the Spanish soccer team will be vaccinated because it is an “exception of interest” that, in his opinion, “can be contemplated “.

Sources from the Ministry of Health have confirmed that the Public Health Commission will study tomorrow, Tuesday, the request of the Ministry of Culture and Sports so that the players of the Spanish team receive the vaccine as well as the Spanish athletes who will attend the Tokyo Games.

“It is true that we are not talking about just any football matches, many things move around and I can understand that the selection can be considered an exception of interest,” he assured at the press conference in which he reported on the situation epidemiological.

After making it clear that it is his personal criteria, not that of the Government, nor that of the Ministry of Health, Simón has opined that the chief executive, Pedro Sánchez, and the main health officials should have also been vaccinated at the beginning of the campaign.

He himself, he explained, was vaccinated last Wednesday and not when essential health personnel were vaccinated.