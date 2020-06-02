The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, stated on Tuesday that he does not rule out the possibility that public stadiums may enter the football stadium in phase 3 of the de-escalation., but pointed out that it will depend on the evolution of the epidemic in all the autonomous communities.

Simon He spoke about that option after the telematic meeting he had with the president of the Superior Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano, with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, and with footballers Gerard Piqué (Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) and Koke Resurrection (Atlético de Madrid).

“We have been discussing some concerns and some key aspect such as the presence or not of the public in the stands. No closed answer has been given, obviously because it cannot be done right now. But it is true that the ministry is committed to making a risk assessment. And in the event that in phase 3, depending on the epidemiological situation, it can be done,“, said.

Simon recalled that in the competition, which will return on June 11 with a Sevilla-Betis, the factor that the public has is important for the future of the matches of the teams that play at home or away. Therefore, he made it clear that until there can be fans in all fields, the rule of the return of the fans to the stands should not be applied.

“That is what the CSD have established as the players themselves. It has not left the ministry, because although we know the subject of the field factor, It is not one of the issues that we have in mind when assessing risks. Therefore, if the option is there, no decision has been closed, but depending on the evolution of the epidemic and how the autonomous communities are in phase 3, it could be considered, “he concluded.

