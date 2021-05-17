Fernando Simón believes that the outdoor mask can be dispensed with “in not many days”

Fernando Simón has appeared this Monday at a press conference with a better face than last week. The epidemiologist has been much happier than a few days ago, when he was outraged to see the celebrations in different cities for the end of the state of alarm.

The expert has pointed out that the accumulated incidence in Spain has dropped to 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and several journalists have asked him when he thinks the measures may begin to be relaxed.

On this matter, Simón has affirmed that “it is not good to give dates” and that what must be done is “to give epidemiological situations”. The expert pointed out that “we are evolving very well” and that “we are having very good vaccination coverage”: “We are increasing the percentage of the immunized population by almost 1% daily. Every 10-15 days we are increasing the number of immunized in our population by 10% ”.

“In a month we will be in numbers of immunization of the population that puts us in a very favorable situation for the control or for the reduction of many measures. Some can be applied before as long as others are maintained ”, he pointed out.

Regarding the use of the mask, Simón has commented that he knows that a large part of the population, and more so with the heat, is hoping that its use is no longer necessary outdoors and has explained that “it is very possible that in not many days, it can already be reduced ”. Of course, “it is necessary to guarantee that the risks are going down”.

