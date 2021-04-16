Fernando Schwartz sends a message to the Lion after his failure in the Concacaf Champions League

Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz of the Fox Sports MX chain, launched a message for the Club León de la MX League, after his failure in the Concacaf Champions League when falling in front of the Toronto fc.

It is not permissible that he has been eliminated in this round and has not been able to advance. A tremendous failure for León, a mental blow for the players and a halt in Ignacio Ambriz’s leading career ”, was part of Fernando Schwartz’s message.

The Mexican communicator spoke in the “Critical Minute” of Fox Sports, where he made it clear that this is a great failure for the León, especially when facing a well-armed but preseason team such as Toronto FC.

Fernando Schwartz was direct in his message, assuring that it is a strong blow for the institution of the Panzas Verdes, which for the second consecutive year failed in this tournament, and could be a hard emotional blow for their players.

