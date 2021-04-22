Fernando Schwartz sees a very complicated group for Mexico in Tokyo 2020

Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz of the chain Fox Sports MX, sees a very complicated group for Mexico within the Tokyo Olympics, but trust that they can surprise you.

The group that Mexico played in the Olympic Games is really complicated. It is complicated because there is the host who goes for everything, France that returns to the Olympic scene after 25 years and South Africa with the power of the athlete of color ”, were the words of Fernando Schwartz.

The Mexican communicator was direct in the “Critical Minute” of Fox Sports MX, where he made it clear that Mexico does not come out as a favorite in this group A, as it has very difficult opponents.

Fernando Schwartz accepts the challenge of the Tri Sub-23 in these Olympic Games, but trusts that the team led by Jaime Lozano can surprise, to fight for a place in the medals.

