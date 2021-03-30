Fernando Schwartz regrets the losses of Martín and Pulido in the Mexican National Team

Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz of the Fox Sports MX chain, regretted the losses of the footballers Henry Martin and Alan Pulido of the Mexican National Team, since they have made him change his panorama to Gerardo martino.

Read also: Mexican National Team would be seeded in Tokyo; these would be your possible rivals

Not having a nominal nine has changed the panorama of this preparation tour for Gerardo Martino, a shame for the injuries of Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, the absence of Raúl Jiménez and improvisation, but it helps him to look for variants in that type of match “were the words of Fernando Schwartz.

The Mexican communicator spoke for the segment the “Critical Minute”, where he made it clear that he cannot count on a 9 in his team, it has led Gerardo Martino to look for variants for the games against Wales and Costa Rica.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Fernando Schwartz assures that this type of matches benefits the Mexican team, to study other types of approaches after the absence of very important players due to injury.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content