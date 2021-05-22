Fernando Santos pronounces on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

05/21/2021

On at 20:05 CEST

Alberto Teruel

The paths of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team could separate. The Juventus forward is one of the 26 selected from Fernando Santos’ list for the 2020 Euro Cup in what could be the Portuguese star’s last continental championship.

These rumors were fed in his day by Cristiano himself. “In the last five years I have started to think about the process of seeing myself outside of football. So who knows what will happen in the next year or two? “The Portuguese dropped in an interview for Sport Bible that occurred in 2019.

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach, was asked about Cristiano’s final stage in the Portuguese team. “For Cristiano Ronaldo it is always difficult to think about that, because that is a machine. He is very careful in all aspects, especially in taking care of himself. “

Despite being 36 years old, Cristiano can still give a lot of football. This is how Santos understands it, who has given a few examples about long-lived players. “I had the honor of playing with José Torres at 42 years old. It is true that it was at Estoril, but Buffon has won an Italian Cup with 42 years. It will depend a lot on him, although I think he will play in the next World Cup. We’ll see if it reaches another European … “.

Since his debut with the national team on August 20, 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has played a total of 173 games, in which he has registered 103 goals. Throughout his international career he has played four European Cups: Portugal 2004, Austria-Switzerland 2008, Poland-Ukraine 2008 and France 2016, in which he was crowned champion. The 2020 will be his fifth appearance in the maximum continental tournament.