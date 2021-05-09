Fernando Santana, Hiromi’s widower, suffers another family loss

Fernando expressed that the boy will now be reunited with his deceased daughter: “Your cousin Julietita is waiting for you, so that you can play together and do many mischiefs. Thank you, just thank you for so much my little one.

Fernando Santana (Instagram / ferfo_santana)

The artist assured that he will always love him: “Someday we will see each other again, my beautiful boy, that’s for sure. I love you with all my heart and you’ll live there until my last breath. See you soon Pepe Mike.”

In his Instagram stories, the musician shared a photograph where Hiromi poses with his nephew and in his message he made a special request: “Take good care of him, Japanese.”

Hiromi (Instagram / ferfo_santana)