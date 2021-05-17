Fernando Roig, president of Villarreal, positive for Covid

05/17/2021 at 6:48 PM CEST

Fernando Roig, president of Villarreal, was not present in the victory of the yellow submarine against Sevilla by a 4-0 result. As confirmed by the club itself through a statement, the maximum president of Villarreal has been diagnosed as positive by Covid.

Fernando Roig is confined to his home, which is why he could not go to the Estadio de la Cerámica last Sunday. The 73-year-old president was vaccinated for the second dose a week ago.

At the moment it has not been confirmed how long he has been confined, but his presence in the next Villarreal commitments could be in danger. The yellow submarine will visit Real Madrid next Saturday on the last day of La Liga, while on Wednesday 26 it will travel to Gdansk to face Manchester United in the final of the Europa League.

Our president, Fernando Roig, could not come to the game yesterday because he is at home with # Covid_19. Presi, get well soon that we need you in Poland anyway!

Much courage 💪! We are waiting for you soon with us 👏! pic.twitter.com/MAsxvov8KO – Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 17, 2021

Both commitments are key to the interests of the Castellón team. The fight for Europe in La Liga is tighter than ever, as there is barely a point difference between the fifth-placed, Real Sociedad, and the seventh-placed, Villarreal. Regarding the Europa League, the final in Gdansk could be the scene of Villarreal’s first European title. Decisive matches in which, a priori, Fernando Roig will not be able to be.