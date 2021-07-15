Fernando Quirarte does not see quality in Chivas to replace JJ Macías

Sports analyst Fernando Quirarte of the chain Fox Sports MX, you don’t see much quality in the Chivas del Guadalajara inside of MX League, in order to replace the place left by José Juan Macías for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

We had several names, Godínez, we have Saldívar and Peralta, we have three players and 2 youngsters evolved in the quarry. There is quantity, but I don’t know if quality, to supply JJ Macías “, were part of the words of Fernando Quirarte.

The former Mexican soccer player gave his analysis for the Fox Sports MX social networks, where he stressed that there are interesting names to replace Macías, but he is not convinced if at his same quality.

Fernando Quirarte was direct in his message to the fans by ensuring that there are those who supplant Macías by quantity, but he hopes to see them on the field and waiting for the team to perform well, so that they fight for the title in the tournament.

