Fernando Palomo says goodbye to the Champions League broadcasts after the final in Porto

The sportscaster Fernando Palomo placeholder image of the ESPN network, launched an emotional farewell message for the broadcasts of the UEFA Champions League in Mexico, after the final between Manchester City Y Chelsea.

Thanks to you for making us the home of the Champions League, for following us for so long and I know that we will meet again. Thanks to the competition for making us better and thanks to the Orejona for so many stories and magic “, were the words of Fernando Palomo in his last Champions League game.

The Central American narrator was in charge of broadcasting the last game of the Champions League on ESPN, where at the end he thanked the viewers for their preference and the competition to make them better.

Today is the last Champions League game narrated by Fernando Palomo and Mario Alberto Kempes. The next season will be broadcast on HBO MAX. pic.twitter.com/YYCkbLyLaP – Fut lovers (@Amantesdelfut_) May 29, 2021

A few weeks ago it was announced that the transmission rights of the Champions League became part of HBO Max, which will transmit the matches by Streaming with a monthly payment, where its content also includes movie channels and series.

