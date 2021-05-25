Fernando ‘Niño’ Torres confirms his return to the courts

After two years of hanging up his boots, striker Fernando ‘Niño’ Torres has surprised everyone with the news that he will be back on the pitch, leaving the club in doubt that he will be a member of the military on his return to football.

Via Twitter, the two-time European champion and world champion with the Selection of Spain informed that he will leave retirement to return to soccer activity and will be waiting in which league he will play in the following season.

“#vuelvoajugar This Friday I will release my new kit. # returelniño”, he wrote with a gray image with jersey number 9.

It should be noted that forward Fernando ‘Niño’ Torres will return to the field after two years of announcing his retirement after a military in Japanese football with him. Sagan tosu where he participated in 40 games in all competitions, registering seven goals and two assists.

