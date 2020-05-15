Fernando Morientes has become the solution to the current problems of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players. The former Real Madrid striker comes with the consensus man vitola that can return to the body chaired by David Aganzo the image that has been losing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The manchego likes and very much all the estates to carry out an increasingly necessary renovation in the AFE. Almost no manager in Spanish sports already believes in David Aganzo. The leader of the footballers union has been characterized by multiple lunges during his career at the head of the body and now he has seen how all the estates have turned against him.

The Spanish Federation endorsed him in its beginnings. His closeness to Rubiales gradually turned into distance when Aganzo approached Thebes out of fear of the rival FutbolistasON union. The president of the AFE betrayed what had been his great endorsement and threw himself into the arms of what was his irreconcilable enemy.

Later Thebes and Aganzo became fingernails to the point that the player forgot that their mission was to defend footballers by negotiating with the League to play every 48 hours. That pact, revealed by Rubiales in audios, left Aganzo at the feet of the horses facing the footballers.

The president of the AFE, seeing that he could fall, radicalized his stance in recent weeks being the only one who put sticks on the road to prevent football from returning after the coronavirus pandemic. Staying out of the Viana Pacts photo hurt her and then has put the Thebes industry at risk with a series of moves to regain its credibility at the helm of the union.

All these lunges have thrown Aganzo into the desert. Neither League nor Federation want to know anything about him, in the CSD he does not make a good impression for his challenges to the Health Protocol and Among yours increases the feeling that no one is behind the wheel.

That is why the current situation of weakness of the leader –splashed by a corruption scandal– has sparked everyone’s interest in entering a consensus candidate. The name of Fernando Morientes is the one that has sounded the most in the last hours and the one that elicits the most agreements.

The former Spanish international has worked in recent years as an ambassador for the League and maintains a good friendship with Javier Tebas. Morientes also has a good relationship with Luis Rubiales after having coincided most of his career on the playing fields, while in CSD they value his facet of communicator and good image.

“The players have called me”Morientes said recently in an interview to present his application. Many of them have mobilized to push a candidate that they like and that You will have to face the tricks of an Aganzo that will not go away for good. The big problem for the president of the AFE is that he has less and less support.