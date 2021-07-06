Fernando Madrigal’s message after his debut with Las Águilas

The new reinforcement of Club América, Fernando Madrigal He made his first appearance in the friendly against Santos Laguna in the preseason heading to the 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, leaving some good impressions on the field and exciting the fans.

Thus, on social networks, Madrigal sent a message to the fans about his debut with the Coapa team and said he was happy and excited.

Also read: Chivas: José Juan Macías ‘exceeds projection’ of Raúl Jiménez and Chicharito Hernández

“First preseason game, happy for the debut as an eagle.” Said the former player of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

Madrigal played 75 minutes in his first match and managed to leave a good first impression on the fans, who hope he will not be a disappointing signing in the tournament.

In addition to Madrigal, Miguel Layún, Chava Reyes and some young people made their appearance with the first team.

Visit our Google News channel to enjoy our content