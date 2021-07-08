Fernando Madrigal’s goal at Club América vs Atlas in the preseason

The Eagles of America are looking for their second victory in this preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, facing the Rojinegros del Atlas in the second match of the ‘Eagle Tour‘.

The Azulcrema team led by the coach Santiago Solari He comes from beating Santos Laguna this weekend; while the tapatío box of the strategist Diego Cocca will hold your first set of prep.

After the first moments in the complement in the Pay Pal Park Stadium, Coapa’s squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Fernando Madrigal.

In the 46th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Academy’s rear and with a left-handed shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Jose Hernandez for 1-0.

