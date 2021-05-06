Fernando Lozada on his new Reality Show “Papi Shore”

Telemundo Fernando Lozada

Throughout the five seasons of Exatlon USA there have been truly iconic contestants whose charisma, good energy and sporting skills have won the affection of the entire audience in the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”. Mexican Fernando Lozada belonged to Team Famosos in the fourth installment of the reality show, where he gradually became a reference of good attitude and impeccable dexterity, drawing attention because he was the only one who was not a professional athlete, and yet he He approached the last weeks, being his farewell, one of the most emotional of the competition.

Fernando Lozada: The influencer of the eternal smile

“Lozada” as his colleagues called him in the competition, during his time there he always had a smile to offer to others, the Mexican influencer is a personality known precisely for that, who gained him millions of followers when he was part of the reality show Acapulco Shore show, where he showed his most jovial and partying side.

In Exatlon United States he introduced us to his friend and the focused athlete, but it is in his new project where he gives us the Fernando Lozada that he is today, with his achievements, his stumbles, and above all, lots of laughs! This is “Papi Shore”, a new project in conjunction with MTV Latin America, where we will get to know the most tender and fun side of Lozada, along with his wife Triana Lion and their son, little Leandro.

In “Papi Shore”, a “realty show” with a very novel short format and different from what MTV had us used to, we will see first-hand all the experiences of Fernando and Triana with Leandro, a first-time couple of these times, taking in the way they know best, the new stage of your life with your baby.

MTV PAPI SHORE TEASER2021-04-26T15: 48: 46Z

“They are going to laugh”

Just by seeing Fernando Lozada, you can discover that he is full. We talked with him about how life is smiling at him right now, how much he is enjoying this new stage, along with all the funny accidents that this implies. Something that we loved, feeling the complicity with which Fernando refers to his son and his family, that is why the idea of ​​Papi Shore was born, a stage that he will remember forever.

Do not miss this pleasant interview where Fernando Lozada tells us a little more:

During the interview, we took the opportunity to ask Fernando Lozada about, given that we have seen so many returns of athletes from previous seasons, if he would be interested in returning to Exatlon United States, and his response moved us: The charismatic Fer told us that in This moment of his life is more complex for him because not only does he have his wife to miss but also his son, and they are so close that it is very difficult for him to think about the idea of ​​leaving, but that he is not completely closed to the possibility, because at the same time Exatlon represents one of the most beautiful experiences of his life.

The new show by Fernando Lozada, Papi Shore, can be enjoyed on the social networks of MTV Latin America.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories