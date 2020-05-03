Fernando Ruiz Hierro (Vélez, Málaga; 52 years old) discovered Diego Armando Maradona, the player who recognizes that he has been most dazzled, when he was 14 years old and lived in his hometown under the protection of his parents and his two older brothers and footballers: Antonio and Manolo, nine and six years old, respectively, older than him. Both played on CD Málaga as Hierro I and Hierro II.

“The 82nd World Cup, that of Spain, was being played and Maradona was already a star in the field and in marketing. He did all the publicity of the moment: drinks with that announcement of a smile with a child, hamburgers, sportswear … Pelé, Maradona and Beckham, in that order, were pioneers in this regard. It may be that in the first game that particularly caught my attention it was against Italy, when Cabrini made that marking throughout the field. What a way to jump! At footballers’ house and in addition to defenses, it was logical that we had already heard something about him and his exploits in Argentine football, but then the technology of today was not available ”, recalls the former captain of Madrid and the Spanish team.

The third of the Ruiz Hierro dynasty was already struck by the individual technique of the 10th. “Its quality was second to none. I received as great news that he stayed in the League and played for Barcelona. So I could see him every week. If you have asked me, I have always said that he was my idol. When you are a child you do not know colors and I was struck by the way they move. His ball driving, his dribbling, his definition. Your last 10 meters! Many times in response to a previous break. ”

However, he never had in those teenage years when he also tried to make a place for himself in soccer with a shirt of his idol. “I had the Malaga shirts that I stole from my brothers and put them on every day. I didn’t have Diego’s until he gave it to me in the first match we played, when he arrived at Sevilla [temporada 1992-93]Revive. Fernando considers that the definitive explosion of Maradona came at the World Cup in Mexico 86. “It was his apotheosis. There I began to assess his ease of defining. We all talked about his second goal against England, but the two that scored against Belgium were extraordinary. The first anticipating two defenders and the goalkeeper and touching the ball gently, and the second falling after a slalom.

The exhibition in Pizjuán

From then on, Fernando looked on television for the games where Pelusa played. “I had it all. The shooting of fouls, the regatitos in short, their changes of rhythm with the controlled ball … He even scored goals with his head or left balls for the teammate. He had a good jump. Good leg power. Seeing him warm up was a spectacle. They were juggling games. With the laces unbuttoned. A genius”.

When Diego played for Barcelona, ​​two seasons, from 1982 to 84, Fernando was still in his youth at CD Malaga and when Maradona’s Napoli faced Real Madrid in the European Cup 87-88, he was about to debut in First with Valladolid. “We have been eight years,” he says. For this reason, due to age, he had to wait for Maradona to return to Spanish football and sign for Sevilla in the 92-93 season to face him directly on the pitch.

“It was two games. The first at Sánchez Pizjuán. Simeone was also there. They beat us 2-0 and I think I remember that Diego played a great game, took out his entire repertoire and we were not well. That day we changed the shirt. I have it saved as a work of art. ” In that match, Real Madrid was left with eight players for expulsions by Rocha, Míchel and Prosinecki. Hierro played in midfield and the press considered that the Argentine had played the best match since his return to Spain. Benito Floro, much discussed then, directed to Madrid, and Bilardo to Seville.

Ruggeri as intermediary

In the return, in the Bernabéu, the whites took revenge. “We won 5-0 and I scored the fifth goal after a header from Zamorano to the crossbar. The Chilean made three goals ”, relives the Spanish. That was Hierro’s fiftieth goal in the First Division. After the match, Diego confessed that Real Madrid had reminded him of Sacchi’s Milan “for their way of hoarding the ball.”

Through Ruggeri, a teammate at Real Madrid, Fernando had the opportunity to meet and speak with Maradona. “Some Christmas he came to Madrid and he would always greet us. One day I had the opportunity to thank him for saying that I was the best player in Spain, that I had quality, strength and even a goal. I’ll never forget it. It is a worldwide recognition. In humane treatment, the times I have greeted him have seemed very humble, “says Hierro.

The last time they met was at a publicity event before the 2016 European Championship in Paris. A friendly match with Pelé and Maradona as coaches. Hierro played with the Brazilian team. And that day the two 10 signed the peace. Fernando was in front. An honor.

