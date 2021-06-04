Fernando González Molina (‘Paraíso’) on the comparisons with ‘Stranger Things’: “It’s simplifying the experience”

‘Paraíso’, the new series by Movistar + and The MediaPro Studio that premieres this Friday, June 4, bet on taking us back to the early 90s, at that time when Spain was still immersed in the Mecano fan phenomenon or in which adolescents and children who grew up with stories like ‘The Goonies’, ‘Account with me’ or ‘It (That)’ lived obsessed with these stories. Or at least this was the case of Fernando González Molina, the director of this fantastic fiction recognized for his work in ‘Tres metros sobre el cielo’ or the Baztán trilogy.

“The year 92 marked me a lot. I was 16 years old at that time and We found it funny that the characters in ‘Paradise’ were of a similar age to us to put things about ourselves in the series: obsessions, musical references and sensations “, affirms the filmmaker in his meeting with eCartelera.” With all that amalgam of things plus a few images, such as Ana Torroja, a few missing girls disguised as Ana Torroja or the abandoned nightclubs as a magical place in the one who enters and begins an adventure, we begin to build this universe “, he explains about the origin of the project.

With this nostalgic approach and this set of references, it was inevitable that the project was compared to ‘Stranger Things’, although González Molina defends his series as a very different product whose only link with Netflix fiction is drinking from the same references.

“If you’ve seen it, you’ll see that at the end of chapter 1 ‘Paradise’ travels to a completely different place from ‘Stranger Things’, because it has another plot, another plot that is very defining of the series,” admits the director. “We defend a lot that the viewer see the series and enjoy it as virgin as possible. There has been a lot of obsession in not counting neither in the promotion nor in the trailers more than necessary, and by keeping much of the content for the viewers they have few wickers to compare with. But really, Paradise travels to other places, which is why I think it dramatically doesn’t look like“, keep going.

“It is true that there are some headlines that are adolescent boys, fantasy genre and era, which is 10 years after Stranger Things, which of course, it may look like. Does it look more like ‘Stranger Things’ than ‘Red Sky’? Well, probably Because of these elements it has, but the plot has nothing to do with it, “González Molina declares about the elements in common between both series.

“It makes me angry because it seems to me that it is a bit to simplify an experience that the viewer has to decide for himself. Let him watch the series and decide what it looks like. In the end it is also an easy headline. Sure, what do we look like? in Spain to nothing, and of course, we are going to ‘Stranger Things’. We also look like ‘It’, the movie. And I drink more of ‘It’ than of ‘Stranger Things’. Also to ‘Cuenta Conmigo’ and probably other things. And we probably compare references with the authors of Stranger Things, because we are the same age and we drink from the same “, qualifies the filmmaker about the comparison with the Netflix series.

Do we rely a lot on nostalgia?

Like many other productions that come to us today, ‘Paraíso’ is anchored in nostalgia for the past, which the director of the series describes as a “natural tendency”. “In the end you look with nostalgia at your adolescence and what you lived through. And this in the series also leads me to nostalgia. But it is not a trip to the 90s marketinian, but it is a trip to my adolescence, who was 16 years 90. I think it is a natural tendency, When enough time passes, we always want to visit the well-known places, the series that we live, the movies that we liked … It always happens, remakes have always existed “, he declares.