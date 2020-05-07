Chile again enjoys its tennis players. Not because he didn’t before, but because he didn’t have so many reasons to watch his players face the best tennis players in the world. The most special is called Cristian Garín, began 2020 again with a lot of strength and seems destined to re-green, who knows if even surpassing, the most productive laurels that the Andean country ever had, when Fernando González and Nicolas Massú delighted Chileans there in the early 2000s.

Who was a finalist of the Australian Open 2007, former number 5 in the world and Olympic medalist knows that the talent that Garín possesses gives him more enthusiasm than with the results that his compatriot has signed so far. Along with Nico Jarry, the Andean country is in a position to reach very interesting levels on the men’s circuit. Overcoming them will be bigger words but it is not unreasonable to pronounce and think that it is possible that this could happen. Fernando González himself believes so.

“Garín is a truly tremendous player”

“It was curious, for the good, that Cristian Garín won his first title almost in the same tournament in which I won my first,” says Fernando González, known as ‘Bomber de la Reina’, referring to Houston and Orlando . “In addition, Garín then wins in Munich, where I was also champion in 2008. It is anecdotal, but ultimately something very good for Chilean tennis that Cristian is already winning ATP tournaments regularly.”

Fernando does not discover anything but he does not leave any praise to value Garín’s potential. “Cristian Garín is a truly tremendous player. It will depend on him how far he goes in the future. Clearly, he’s in for a great time, with his best ranking, and he can keep going up. On whether he can be better than me? I think it perfectly could be. As I say, it will depend on him ”.

