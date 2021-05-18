Fernando Fernández Tapias wins the trial of his children to incapacitate him

At 82, Fernando Fernández Tapias has had to face one of the most unfortunate episodes of his life after the death of Bosco, the fourth of his descendants: a legal battle against their children that he has finally won but that he certifies that their relationship is more than broken, since they alleged that his father was incapacitated.

Last Tuesday, March 2, the businessman visited the Court of First Instance No. 65 of Madrid, where he was summoned to testify before the demand of five of his seven children who claimed that their father was unable to continue running the family company.

Fernández Tapias arrived accompanied by his wife Nuria González, the son he has in common with her, Iván, and his lawyer, Elena Zarraluqui, to stop the lawsuit that Fernando, Íñigo, Borja, Sandra and Juan Carlos They had interposed and that, of course, other family and friends understood that it had hurt enormously.

Even Florentino Pérez had to give his version, ensuring that his vice president and friend was in perfect condition and that there was no reason for his incapacitation. That has also been the conclusion of justice, which has overturned all the arguments that the defendant’s children have defended.

There is no place for what the children asked for, the newspaper ABC has published, and in two and a half months the dispute has been resolved, which, the media advances, will have a second part, because the businessman thinks file a judicial claim on the understanding that there has been unfair administration (Some of her children would be part of the organization chart of the company and Sandra was also her father’s personal secretary).

Last March, also to Vanitatis, sources confirmed that Sandra was taking advantage of her father’s trust: “Sandra is the smartest of the brothers. Unlike Tito [Juan Carlos, ambos hijos del segundo matrimonio de Tapias, con Juana García Courel]She was the one who came to the office every day and has knowledge of everything that concerned her father’s business. It is the one with the most character. Many times he was in charge of taking the documents to the villa in Puerta de Hierro so that Fernández Tapias could sign them. The father totally trusted the daughter and, for that reason, most of the time he didn’t even read what was presented to him. “

His close circle has confirmed to Vanitatis that Fernández Tapias is well, calm, vaccinated and next to his loved ones (his partner, Nuria, and the two children he has with her, both minors) in the house of Puerta de Hierro where they reside, although he no longer usually goes to the restaurants that are among his favorites in the capital.

“Fernando is doing great. He was regular two years ago, when he had to enter the Cemtro clinic. He recovered and kept working. He is like a rose and very well cared for by Nuria, who leaves him neither in the sun nor in the shade “, they have told the aforementioned medium.

He has contacted the two lawyers in the process, but while Zarraluqui has declined to make any statements in this regard, Santiago Ortiz, a lawyer who defended the cause of the children, has explained: “These are matters that belong to the private sphere. All I can say is that the children love their father very much. “