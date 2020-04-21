(Photos: Érico Leonan and Rubens Chiri / SPFC and Djalma Vassão / Gazeta Press)

With the interruption of competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, coach Fernando Diniz has time to think about cases of players who live in complicated situations in the Sao Paulo. In an interview with Rádio Globo on Monday, the commander commented on Walce, Joao Rojas, both recovering from serious injuries, and Gonzalo Carneiro, who is returning from doping suspension.

Regarding the young defender, Diniz did not spare praise and said that the 21-year-old has been handling the recovery process well. The defender broke the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee while with the Olympic team and lost the start of the season.

“We were very sad about what happened with Walce because he is a very promising player, a great talent that São Paulo has. I have a lot of openness with him, but he is a guy who has a very special head. He is knowing how to face this problem very well. He will recover at the right moment and come back stronger “, said the coach.

Rojas’ case is more complex, since the Ecuadorian suffered a rupture of the right patellar tendon in October 2018 and has not entered the field since. In August of last year, when the striker showed an evolution in recovery and was already running on the lawn of the CT of Barra Funda, he suffered an injury to his right knee again, this time a rupture of the quadriceps tendon. In the last month of February, he was among the Tricolor subscribers for the Copa Libertadores.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t count on Rojas at any time, we don’t know when we will be able to count on him. He’s a player I didn’t have many opportunities to talk to, not only for his language, but because he was away from CT for a while, surgery and returned. But he is a guy who is always there to dedicate himself. I had a lot of expectations about him because he played great games for São Paulo. Hopefully we can count on him this season “, said Diniz.

Finally, the coach spoke again about Carneiro, who had his suspension for doping reduced and therefore is free to return to the squad of São Paulo. At the beginning of the month, Diniz had already demonstrated interest in helping and reintegrating him. Now, he reiterated the position of solidarity with the Uruguayan striker.

“I haven’t talked to Carneiro yet, but I’m very happy for his return and I will do everything for him to meet in São Paulo, because, as far as I know, he is a player who came very well endorsed, but who he managed to find his best yet. So, I will do everything so that he can feel safe and develop what he was unable to develop before the problem “, he added.

Sports Gazette





