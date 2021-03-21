Fernando del Solar reveals that he suffered sexual harassment in Argentina and Mexico

When asked if he had suffered harassment, Fernando recounted the experiences he faced in Mexico and Argentina.



“Yes, of course, and not only in Mexico, in Argentina as well, and with smaller and smaller roles. I once heard him say to a person: ‘It’s the sex business’. I would say, ‘No, no, no. You’re wrong’. When our parents worried that there were all these kinds of things, it was true. But these kinds of things are everywhere, ”he said.

If he did not give in to these harassments, he added Fernando del Solar It was thanks to the values ​​that his family instilled in him. “The issue is your values ​​and don’t betray them. And if you are in favor of, go ahead, I am not going to judge you, but that did not go with me; and it did arise and there were possibilities, but in my case, I did not go that way, “he said.