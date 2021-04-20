Fernando del Solar gets engaged to his girlfriend, Anna Ferro

“Life is a constant ups and downs … When you have gone through so many things, the only thing you want is to have health, love, happiness and stability … Without a doubt, after so much walking, I have found all this next door. of the woman I love: @ annaferro8 ”.

“Now we have decided to take a big step and unite our lives to continue being friends, accomplices, partners, lovers, boyfriends and soon spouses. I can only say that I feel very lucky to have her in my life and that I thank “The Boss” for putting her on my path at the right time and when I needed her most. With all the happiness I share this important moment with you and I presume: He said yes! We will have a wedding soon! “

Fernando del Solar and Anna Ferro have been in a relationship since 2016, since then, Anna has become very popular on social networks for being a woman who has dedicated herself to taking care of her loved one, in addition to doing different activities that inspire users to have a better lifestyle, since she is a lover of art and yoga.

Fernado del Solar is getting married

The couple met in a yoga class, it was then that Fernando invited her out to dinner, and since then, the love between them emerged.