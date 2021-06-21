Fernando de la Mora pays tribute to Armando Manzanero – El Sol de México

“I am a lover of good music and I sing only what I like,” says Fernando de la Mora, who on June 24 will pay tribute to the composer Armando Manzanero, who died at the age of 85 last December, with a musical tour of his most emblematic creations and the compositions that the Yucatecan wrote expressly for the Mexican tenor.

The concert will be held in person with 50 percent capacity at the Fernando Soler City Theater in Saltillo, Coahuila, and will be transmitted via streaming, where it will be accompanied by the Desert Philharmonic Orchestra.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

At a press conference, De la Mora recalled that he maintained a friendship with Armando Manzanero for 35 years, after meeting him in New York, and just three years ago they produced together the album The magic of your love, which they worked for more than two years, where the composer agreed to leave the bolero to bring his most emblematic songs to the pop genre.

“This time we are going to take a tour of his greatest hits and songs that he wrote for me, a bit from the album The magic of your love, to remember the great teacher. My relationship with Armando has been a wonderful relationship, I still feel him alive, he was always laughing at things, seeing life positively, he was an extraordinary human being, a small man but great in heart and knowledge, “said De la Mora.

The tenor, who with this concert restarts his schedule in Mexico after more than a year of pause due to the pandemic, insisted that Manzanero’s compositions enjoy a special language. As direct and real as it is romantic, which is why he confirmed the saying that the Yucatecan was “in love with love.” This, he assured, will be noted in the concert that he will offer with the Desert Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of director Natael Espinoza.

The tenor, who in December will offer a Christmas concert in Toluca and Texcoco, considered that the pandemic forced everyone to reinvent themselves in their own area, and in his case taught him to value even more the contribution of culture and defend music as an art and not a business.

“This has taught us that we have to change the way we do business without distorting the music, because most music producers make a number of changes to music in order to sell and not to like it. But it is a strong struggle for what music should be and what it really is, music is a business but at the same time it is the heritage of a nation and it belongs to all of us, but it is still a business ”, commented who he has sung in Vienna, Berlin, Barcelona, ​​Paris, among other cities.

In this sense, he also called on governments to pay more attention to cultural projects, as he assured that it was in the arts that people found encouragement during the pandemic. “During the pandemic, people took refuge in culture,” warned the 63-year-old singer who acknowledged that streaming transmissions depress him for not being able to watch the public.

Tickets to attend the concert on June 24 in person or via streaming are on sale at eticket.mx.