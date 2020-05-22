Fernando Colunga, who is Blanca Soto, his girlfriend | Televisa Special

Fernando Colunga He has been one of the most sought-after soap operas, but for the same reason, his personal life has generated great rumors and criticism. Now, a famous journalist leaks details of their relationship and all her followers askWho is Blanca Soto, his girlfriend.

A few months ago it was revealed that Fernando Colunga I returned to the world of soap operas, now, from the hand of Telemundo for a quite promising series that is far from what has been done previously. From there, he had some public appearances and even alongside great actors like Saul Lisazo and Julián Gil.

It’s not a matter of luck. Fernando Colunga began in Mexican television with small roles until consolidating themselves as protagonists. Melodramas like “María la del Barrio”, “Esmeralda” and “Alborada” next to Thalia, Leticia Calderón and bright Star, respectively, consolidated him as one of the most beloved actors.

It was impossible that with such fame her followers did not ask about their romantic partner. Until now, Fernando Colunga, with 54 springs fulfilled, he had expressed that he would love to start a family, but despite having some relationships he had not found the right person. Could that time have come? Maybe.

They leak details of the alleged girlfriend of Fernando Colunga, the beautiful Blanca Soto

Recently when journalist Maxine Woodside revealed on her radio show “Todo para la mujer” that since they coincided in “Because love rules”, Fernando Colunga and Blanca Soto They had started a relationship that continued to this day and that now, they would share credits again in the actor’s new project, “Malverde: the patron saint.”

The love life of Fernando Colunga She was plagued by rumors thanks to her decision not to talk about her, but in her most recent appearance she confirmed that she did have a partner although she did not like having a presence on social networks and even less revealing those very personal aspects of her life, but that she led a life normal.

“They live together in Miami, they are very happy and now they are going to start together the series ‘Malverde: The patron saint’, the two are going to be in the project. He has always been very discreet in his romances but they make a beautiful couple, they have lasted many years “

Maxine Woodside she was not the only one to talk about the romance of Fernando Colunga with Blanca SotoCarmelita Salinas, who shared credits with both, also mentioned it.

Now who is Blanca Soto, the supposed girlfriend of Fernando Colunga? The actress is thirteen years younger than the actor, but it seems that that was not a problem. In addition to her participation in “Porque el amor manda”, Blanca Soto is an actress and model.

In 2012 she ended a six-year marriage to actor Jack Hartnett, it was her second formal commitment, as she was previously a widow and her modeling career was brilliant. In 2010 he had his first leading role alongside Guy Ecker in the soap opera “Eva Luna” and since then he has carried out various projects with Univisión and Televisa.

For now, Blanca Soto It has an exclusivity contract where it contemplates two projects with Telemundo, one of them would be “Malverde: El Santo Patrón” next to Fernando Colunga.

