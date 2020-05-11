Photos of the mother of the Mexican actor Fernando Colunga are leaked Everyone is amazed after seeing the images They tell her how beautiful she is

May 10 mothers day. In the middle of Mother’s Day, photos of the mother of the Mexican actor Fernando Colunga are leaked and everyone is amazed by how beautiful she is and they let him know.

Through the actor’s fan account on Instagram, @ferfercolunga, this image is shown, which so far has about 7 thousand “likes”.

In this publication, Fernando Colunga is seen with his mother at different stages of his life, in two of them very smiling and in another image captured on the open road.

“Happy mothers day. FERliz Mother’s Day !!! God fill you with blessings ”, he says in the text that accompanies the image.

Congratulations were not long in coming for both the Mexican actor and his mother: “Fernando, forever sexy, I love you sexy beautiful love, thank you”, “Congratulations on your day”, “Congratulations to your beautiful mother”, “Mother-in-law , Congratulations”.

An admirer wrote the following comment: “Happy Mother’s Day for all those mother-in-law mommies, especially my Fernando’s mom.”

For her part, a Brazilian follower expressed herself like this: “Congratulations on Mother’s Day to you beauty, God bless your family and your home and your children.”

“Amen, God continue to bless you powerfully”, “Beautiful mother”, “Thank you my beautiful gallant”, “Blessings for your mother”, “Thank you, from Chile, I am a mother who admires you very much”, “Marry me” you can read in some comments.

A user noted the beauty of Fernando Colunga’s mother and thus expressed herself: “What a beautiful mother !!! Greetings from the Canary Islands, Spain ”, while someone else said:“ Happy Mother’s Day to your mommy, many blessings, take good care of yourselves, many kisses ”.

Congratulations on this special day continued to accumulate for the mother of the Mexican actor Fernando Colunga: “A big hug to your mom, greetings from Peru”, “My mother-in-law, congratulations”, “What a beautiful mommy !!! Congratulations to all the mothers in the world !!! A big hug from Colombia ”,“ How beautiful and elegant your mother, Fernando, may God bless her and cover her with his sacred cloak ”,“ Mother in law, happy day ”.

A netizen made the following statement: “Happy day to your mommy, now it is understood, your mom is a beauty.”

“Blessings for your beautiful mother”, “Congratulations Doña Margarita”, “She is beautiful with her son, happy day for all mothers”, “How beautiful my mother-in-law is”, “Happy day, mother-in-law”, “The creator of beauty” , “How cute”, expressed other users.

An internet user took advantage of this medium to send the following message: “Happy Mother’s Day from all over the world, yours too, Fernando, your great and true love, your mother, who cares for and protects you, much blessing to both of you , this photo is very beautiful ”.

“My beautiful mother-in-law,” “Your mother is beautiful,” “Cute mother,” “Congratulations, mother-in-law,” said some fans of Mexican actor Fernando Colunga.

Finally, a fan was very effusive: “But my God !!! Your mom must be a confectioner because chocolates like you are not made by anyone. ”

Filed under: May 10 Mother’s Day.